Woman dies in Rumphi road accident

A 37-year old woman in Rumphi District died yesterday after a minibus she was travelling in overturned several times in Chiweta Hills.

Rumphi Police Station Deputy Publicist Sergeant Tupeliwe Kabwilo has identified the deceased as Grace Mwandira from Msiki Village under Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba District.

Kabwilo said the accident occurred on Friday around 16:00 hours at Boliwoli in Chiweta Hills along Mzuzu-Karonga Road.

She added that Mwandira was travelling in a Toyota Hiace minibus, registration number MJ 8767, which was being driven by Owen Chisambi, 44.

Chisambi was coming from Mzuzu direction heading Karonga along the M1 road. Upon arrival at Boliwoli, he failed to negotiate a nearside bend and went to the extreme nearside part of the road where the minibus overturned several times.

Following the impact, Mwandira sustained severe head injuries and was taken to Jalawe Health Centre where she was immediately referred to Rumphi District Hospital.

” She was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver sustained a fracture on a right shoulder while the other passengers escaped with minor injuries and they, too, were referred to the district hospital,“ said Kabwilo.

The motor vehicle got extensively damaged.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to all road users to observe traffic rules and regulations and signs to avoid similar accidents.