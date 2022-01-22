Teenager jailed for vandalizing railway line

The Blantyre First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday sentenced a 19-year-old man to 12 months in prison with hard labour for vandalising and stealing Pandrol clips belonging to Central East African Railways (CEAR).

Ndirande Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Kelvin Nyirenda has identified the suspect as Morris Saini.

The court heard through State Prosecutor Sergeant Macdonald Vimbani that on January 12, 2022, at around 11 o’clock in the morning, the suspect was caught at Chirimba industrial area with 8 Pandrol clips valued at K37,000.

He was caught by a team of Inspectors from CEAR who were on duty.

In court, the suspect pleaded guilty to the charges of Theft and Malicious Damage.

Therefore, Magistrate Mphalulo Fatch convicted and sentenced Morris Saini to 12-month imprisonment for the first count of Theft and 12-month imprisonment with hard labour for the second count of Malicious Damage but both sentences to run concurrently.

Morris Saini hails from Mwachande village in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre.