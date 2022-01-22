Man, 56, jailed 20 years for raping 13-year-old child

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court yesterday sentenced 56-year-old lssah Mtenje to 20 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old child.

The court heard through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Emmanuel Kambwiri that, the victim on November 9, 2021 went to sell cold water and thobwa at a certain road junction.

In the process, Mtenje took one bottle of thobwa and convinced her to follow him into a nearby uncompleted building to take her money.

Prosecutor Kambwiri added that instead of paying her the money, Mtenje started sexually abusing the child.

He was caught red handed and was handed over to Mangochi Police Station by members of the community.

The Police issued the child a referral letter and the results from Mangochi District Hospital confirmed the sexual abuse.

Appearing in court, Mtenje initially pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement. Later, he changed his statement voluntarily and admitted to have committed the offence after the state paraded only two of four witnesses.

In mitigation, the convict asked for the court’s leniency, saying that he is an orphan and his expectant wife would suffer if sent to prison, but prosecutor Kambwiri said such cases are on the increase endangering a girl child in the district.

The prosecutor further said the convict took advantage of the victim’s vulnerability and could have thought of his concerns before committing his demonic act, hence prayed for a stiffer penalty.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state and slapped him with 20 years to serve as a lesson to other would be offenders.

Mtenje hails from Itimu Village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.