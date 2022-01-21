ACB says integrity is key to corruption prevention

By Sopani Ng’ambi

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) through its Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala, has called on Malawian to embrace integrity, saying it is one of the best ways Malawi can prevent corruption.

Ndala made the remarks on 21st Friday, 2022 during a public lecture the Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted at Malawi Institute of Journalism college in Mzuzu.

“We can prevent corruption and be a clean nation if everyone including our leaders can possess and manifest love for mankind,” Ndala said.

She also asked the media to work hand in hand with the Anti-Corruption Bureau in the fight against corruption.

“Journalists should be active in making sure there is no bribery, nepotism, extortion, and other corrupt practices in the country – for they are the ones entrusted to disseminate factual information,” Ndala said.

Meanwhile, Ndala also called upon every citizen to play a great role in ending corruption in the country.

“Everyone should act as a watchdog, it is not the role of ACB, Police and the media only. Let’s all be part of the fight,” she said.

Corruption cases have been rampant in Malawi in both public and private sectors despite many stakeholders condemning it.