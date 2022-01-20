Malawi State House goes to town on ‘imperialist’ BBC

The social media war that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) invited on its door by questioning President Lazarus Chakwera’s bounty promise to the national football team has attracted the attention of the Malawi State House with Director of Communication at the house, who is also Lazarus Chakwera’s son-in-law joining the fray.

In a late night post, the Director Sean Kampondeni celebrated the trolling of the BBC Africa page by Malawian Facebook users who have basically camped on it, saying the BBC is “unintelligent and uncultured”.

“The perfect response to the BBC’s imperialist post about President Chakwera’s motivational pledge to the Flames is 18 thousand contrarian comments mostly in the vernacular,” wrote Kampondeni.

He then demanded an apology from the BBC saying that they should post on the fact that the Malawi football national team has qualified for the round of 16 at the African Cup of Nations currently underway in Cameroon. He further threatened that if the BBC dares question the wisdom of Chakwera and bring on board the minister of information, Gospel Kazako, then he should not be cooperative.

“If they ever pull that stunt again, Hon Gospel Kazako should respond to all their questions in Chichewa,” wrote Kampondeni signing off with “this is Malawi, not Nyasaland.”