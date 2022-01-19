Couple found with 37 bags of AIP fertilizer

Lingadzi Police Station has arrested a 50-year-old man and his 43-year-old wife for being found with 37 bags of fertilizer meant to be sold under the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

The man has been identified as Maxwell Piseni while the woman is Jean Allan Piseni.

They were arrested for being found in possession of property suspected to have been unlawfully obtained contrary to Section 329 of the Penal code.

Lingadzi Police Publicist, Sub Inspector Salome Zgambo said the two were arrested on 17th January, 2022 at Mtsiriza Township following a tip off by well-wishers.

“We received information from a well-wisher that the couple, who operates a general dealer business, have been illegally buying and selling fertilizer meant to support poor families under the government’s Affordable Input Programme (AIP), a thing that led to their arrest,” said Zgambo.

She added that Police have since recovered 25 bags of NPK and 12 bags of Urea fertilizer.

Zgambo said the couple admitted to have been buying the fertilizer using National ID’s of some AIP beneficiaries who did not have money to purchase the affordable farm inputs. After buying the fertilizer at subsidized price, the couple were selling the fertilizer to farmers within the area at an exorbitant price.

They will appear in court once police conclude investigations which are currently underway.

They both hail from Chimkonda village, Traditional Authority Mpando in Ntcheu.