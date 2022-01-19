Chakwera’s failure to fire minister Msukwa irks activists

Mzuzu Youth Anti-Corruption Movement says it is disappointed with the president`s failure to listen to voices of wisdom which are urging him to fire Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa.

The organization has released a statement today signed by Team Leader Mathews Kajani.

Msukwa was arrested by the Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on December 31 on allegations that he received K23 million and a Mercedes Benz in bribes from a businessperson in order to facilitate land deals.

Despite numerous calls for Msukwa to be fired, the president is yet to act on the issue.

In its statement, the Mzuzu Youth Anti-Corruption Movement says the case against Msukwa compromises the credibility and integrity that comes with the office of a cabinet minister.

“We believe that dismissing Mr. Msukwa will reinforce integrity, buttress responsibility, and support accountability,” reads part of the statement.

The movement has since given Chakwera seven days to fire the minister who is also Member of Parliament for Chitipa East Constituency.

“Should the president fail to do so, the movement will mobilize young people to hold demonstrations in solidarity with every Malawian who is suffering as a result of rampant corruption and abuse of public resources,” reads part of the statement.

Following his arrest on December 31, Msukwa was released a day later after a court issued an order suspending his arrest. On January 14, High Court Judge Simeon Mdeza ordered judicial review on the arrest of the minister.