Teacher dies after drinking Kachasu

A primary school teacher aged 30 has died in Chikwawa district following a Kachasu drinking spree.

The man, Wilson Muleza, was a teacher at Pende Primary School.

Chikwawa Police Station spokesperson Dickson Matemba said Mulezo went out for to drink local beer in Pende village on 16 January 2022.

It is suspected that he drank a lot of beer while on empty stomach.

In the morning of 17 January 2022, his relatives visited his house but when they knocked on the door there was no response.

The relatives broke into the house and found Mulezo unconscious.

The teacher was taken to Chikwawa District hospital where death was confirmed by medical personnel. Postmortem revealed that death was caused due to excessive beer drinking which led to starvation.

Muleza hailed from Mologeni Village Traditional Authority Katunga in Chikwawa District