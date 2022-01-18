Chakwera pledges millions for Malawi players

President Lazarus Chakwera has pledged to give K1 million to each Malawi National Football Team player who will be involved in the game against Teranga Lions of Senegal if the Flames secure qualification to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In Group B, Malawi are currently third with three points. Guinea lead the group while Senegal are second but both have four points. The Flames could qualify to the knockout stages if they avoid defeat in today’s match.

Chakwera has said he will honour the Malawi National Football Team if they progress to the knockout stages for the first time in history.

“The president pledges to honour each member of the Flames who will play in the Group B qualifiers match with K1 million, whilst the reserve squad will be honoured with K500,000 each,” reads a statement signed by presidential press secretary Anthony Kasunda.

Chakwera has since wished the Flames the very best as they prepare for the game and he has assured them of their support.

At the AFCON, Malawi started their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Guinea before a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe in their second game on Friday. A win over Senegal will see Malawi qualifying as one of the best two teams in their group while a draw will give Malawi a chance to qualify as one of the best third placed sides in the group stages.