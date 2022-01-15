Chakwera doesn’t know the Flames

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has been caught sleeping on the job as he ‘spent 90 minutes’ watching the Comoros-Morocco game believing he was watching Malawi vs Zimbabwe. Chakwera even shared a photo of his celebration of one of the Moroccan goals thinking it was the Flames.

Malawi yesterday beat Zimbabwe 2-1 courtesy of goals from striker Gabadinho Mhango. It was the first win for the Flames at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. The win also kept alive the Flames’ hopes of qualifying for the knockout round of the AFCON.

Following the win, Chakwera posted on his Facebook page a picture of himself and First Lady Monica Chakwera watching a football game and celebrating with the caption “It is the final score that matters. Well done to the Flames. Malawi is a fighting spirit and a winning team.”

Social media users were quick to point out that the president was watching a different game since Malawi used its red kit and Zimbabwe were wearing a yellow kit.

“Zimbabwe lero inavala yellow Jersey. Mr President mumaonela game yake itiyo?? (Today Zimbabwe wore yellow jersey. Which game were you watching Mr President?) I can see white Jersey from your TV,” said one social media user.

Another social media user said: “No it is the game you’re watching that matters… What teams were you watching, that’s not Malawi / Zimbabwe.”

Others demanded an apology from the president for misleading Malawians.

“The President MUST apologize to Malawians for lying that he was watching Malawi Zim game. Zooming the picture, it’s purely a Cameroon Burkina Faso Game. A Pule was watching this played game on YouTube,” said a social media user.