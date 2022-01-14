Malawi Police thwart anti-government demos, arrest organizers

Malawi Police earlier today arrested organizers of anti-government demonstrations aimed at pushing the government to implement measures to contain the rise in prices of goods and services.

Demonstrators converged at Midima Roundabout to start their protests. The law enforcers were seen patrolling the area and they later came in and arrested the organizers namely Levie Liwemba, Edward Kambanje, Kingsley Mpaso and Jonathan Phiri. The law enforcers also arrested 13 protesters.

All the people arrested were later released without being charged.

One of the lead organizers, Bon Kalindo, has since said that they will reschedule the protests and has faulted the police for arresting people without any reason.

The police action comes after National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera yesterday warned people against participating in the demonstrations saying organizers had not given any notice to the District Commissioner as required by the police act.

Kadadzera told Malawians to stay away as the organizers had deliberately chosen not to comply with law.

“MPS takes this opportunity to re-affirm its commitment to the respect for human rights including the right to hold peaceful demonstrations. Despite this unwavering commitment, MPS will ensure that rights are exercised within the confines of the law,” said Kadadzera.

Kalindo has been leading demonstrations since November last year over President Lazarus Chakwera’s failure to implement campaign promises and to find solutions to the rise in cost of living.