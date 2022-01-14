Cashgate convict Lutepo out of prison

Cashgate convict Oswald Lutepo, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison for money laundering and conspiracy to defraud government of K4.2 billion, has been released from prison after completing his jail term.

Lutepo was handed the sentence in 2015 and he has been released from Chichiri Prison today as he has completed his sentence.

The release has since attracted reactions on social media.

“Mr. Lutepo had done his time. He has paid his dues to society. He is now out am told. He is surrounded by family. They were there at the very beginning and have stood by him,” said lawyer Khumbo Soko.

Some social media users have used the release to show support to the proposal by Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda to offer amnesty to people suspected of corruption in a bid to recover money which was stolen.

“Lutepo is out after serving jail term since 2015…He is still using a very good car. He is now free to use the money which he defrauded the govt. AG is right… These people have just to pay back our monies,” said a social media user.

Lutepo used to be a member of the People’s Party when it was a ruling party between 2012 and 2014.

He was arrested in 2013 on suspicion of receiving money from the government through ghost companies that provided no state services. The practice was repeated across several government departments where businesspersons connived with public officers to steal money. Over K24 billion was siphoned from the government purse in what is known as cashgate.

Lutepo was aged 37 when he was sentenced to 11 years after he pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to defraud the government and money laundering. Reports indicate that his assets were confiscated following his conviction.