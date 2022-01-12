Aunt Tiwo goes to court

Tiwonge Chimbalanga, also known as Aunt Tiwo, was at a court in South Africa yesterday to show support for a homeless man accused of setting fire to Parliament.

Aunt Tiwo was among a group of people who gathered outside the Cape Town Magistrate’s court while carrying placards in support of Zandile Mafe, the man accused of starting a fire at Parliament.

SABC Western Cape News shared pictures of the group on its page and Aunt Tiwo was right in front, carrying a placard that read: “He is innocent. Live Homeless Alone”

One of the protesters Venetia Orgill told SABC that they are standing in solidarity with Mafe because they believe he’s innocent.

“There’s no way he could’ve done to Parliament what they blaming him for. It is not him. It is not him,” said Orgill

Mafe, 49, appeared in court for the second time since his arrest on allegations that he started with the blaze which gutted the National Assembly and parts of the Old Assembly buildings in Cape Town earlier this month.

He is facing charges of terrorism, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, two counts of arson and possession of an explosive device.

Aunt Tiwo is a gay person who was arrested in Malawi in 201 for getting married to a man. The two were sentenced to 14 years in prison but were pardoned nine days later by the then president Bingu wa Mutharika.