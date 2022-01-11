Demos over tollgate to go ahead – Kalindo

Activist Bon Kalindo says he will go ahead with plans to hold protests at Chingeni Toll Plaza because the government is yet to address one of his key demands on tollgate fees.

Kalindo initially announced plans to hold the vigil at the toll plaza to force government to implement reduced fees. The toll plaza fees were reduced last year after cabinet ministers held a meeting with Kalindo.

Government has since gazetted the new fees and they are expected to come into effect on January 12. The 40 percent reduction on the old fees means small vehicles which were paying K2000 at the toll plaza will now be paying K1000.

However, Kalindo is still concerned that Government has not removed the requirement for motorists to only be paying once per day.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Kalindo noted that currently, a motorist travelling from Blantyre to Lilongwe on the M1 road would pay at Chingeni and then at Kalinyeke toll plaza in Dedza and if they return the same day they would pay again.

“This is theft and unfair to a Malawian who is struggling to make money. Government should make it clear that if one is travelling to Blantyre, for example, and he has paid in Dedza then he should be free to use the road that day without paying any more money. Without this, vigil is going ahead,” said Kalindo.

Meanwhile, the activist is expected to lead anti-government protests over rising cost of goods and services in Blantyre on Friday this week.