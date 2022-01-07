Police tips mobile money agents

Ndirande Police Station through the Community Policing branch has commenced its activities for this year by engaging Mobile Money Agents in the area on fraud prevention.

The Crime Prevention Office took the initiative to the agents around Chinseu and Makata areas on January 5, 2022.

Sub Inspector Zelipher Mulli of the Community Policing Branch led a team of Police officers who gave security tips to the agents and also established a good working relationship with them.

Zelipher Mulli expressed worry over the emerging cases of theft from the agents through robbery and fraudulent money transactions.

She wondered how some agents gain all the courage to carry out money transactions before they receive cash or before verifying with messages from the client in their phones.

On his part, Sergeant McWilson Masina from the Crime Prevention Desk, alerted the money agents on ways various tricksters employ in duping unsuspecting victims.

Sergeant Masina also discouraged the agents from moving with huge sums of money as the tendency attract the attention of robbers.

In turn, the agents thanked the Station Management for the initiative as they have benefited a lot from their engagement.

They have since pledged to establish a committee which will be working hand in hand with the police on security matters. They also expressed hope that the committee will enhance their own working relationship since they will no longer work in isolation.