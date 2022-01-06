Woman arrested for lying to Police in Blantyre

A woman aged 27 has been arrested in Blantyre for lying to Police that a minibus driver and conductor stole her money amounting to K148,000.

The woman lied against the two because she was angry with them as they refused to reduce bus fare.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer Peter Mchiza has identified the woman as Milliam Kasimu.

On 05 January, 2022, the suspect reported to Blantyre Police an offence of Robbery with Violence against a minibus driver and conductor.

She claimed that her money amounting to K148 000 was violently stolen by the said Driver and the Conductor near Immigration Offices in Blantyre City when she had boarded their Minibus.

After receiving the complaint, Police arrested the suspects and called the complainant for identification.

The complainant who is now the suspect managed to identify both Driver and a Conductor but failed to prove the allegation. She later revealed that she just decided to lie to Police against the two because she was angry with them as they refused to reduce for her a bus fare from K600 to K500.

She was therefore arrested for the offence and is yet to appear before Court. Milliam Kasimu comes from Jana Village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre District.

Meanwhile, Police in Blantyre are warning people in the City against giving false information to a Police Officer to avoid being arrested.