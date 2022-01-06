Malawi to host SADC summit next week

Malawi will next week host the Southern African Development Community (SADC) extraordinary summit of heads of state and government which will review progress of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) which was deployed to support Mozambique combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.

The summit will be held from 11 to 12 January in Lilongwe and President Lazarus Chakwera, in his capacity as the Chairperson of SADC, will chair it.

Prior to the Extraordinary Summit, His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation will, on 11 January, 2022, convene an Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit, comprising Heads of State and Government from Organ Troika members namely; Botswana, Namibia and South Africa and will be attended by the Republic of Mozambique.

In accordance with the SADC Treaty, the SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC.

The Extraordinary Summit and its preceding meetings will also include Extra-Ordinary Council of Ministers.

The summit was initially scheduled to take place virtually from 5 to 7 January.

Last year, Malawi hosted the 41st Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government.