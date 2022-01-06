Fuel shortage hits Malawi

There is a shortage of fuel in several areas across Malawi with some filling station workers reporting that their service stations last had the commodity on Monday.

According to local media reports, some filling stations in Zomba run out of petrol on Monday. Checks at Zomba Central Total Filling Station, Zomba Universal Filling Station and Engen Filling Station have revealed that the three filling stations are yet to have Petrol.

Fuel stock-outs have also been reported in Lilongwe at city center, Area 18 and Area 6 as well as at filling stations in Mzuzu.

Long queues of vehicles, motorcycles and people carrying jerrycans have been observed in filing stations that still have fuel.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority, through its spokesperson Fitina Khonje has said there is enough fuel in Malawi and has attributed the scarcity in some pump stations to logistical challenges.

According to Khonje MERA has engaged fuel importers and some oil marketing companies over the issue.

Malawi also experienced a fuel shortage in September last year following a strike by truck drivers.