Two men sentenced to 5 years in prison for motorcycle robbery

The First Grade Magistrate’s (FGM) Court in Blantyre yesterday sentenced Kelvin Swaibu, 26, and 20-year-old Amos Shaibu to 5 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) each for the offence of robbery with violence.

According to Ndirande Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Kelvin Nyirenda, the Court through State Prosecutor, Sergeant Mark Kavalo heard that on December 28, 2021 the two suspects hired a motorcycle taxi at Mbayani township rank, to ferry them to Ndirande with an intent to rob the owner.

Upon reaching Nabawi, the two suspects spread pepper into the rider’s eyes who immediately fell to the ground.

The rider, however, picked a stone with which he hit one suspect who fell down too as the thugs attempted to flee the scene with the motorcycle.

Ndirande Police vehicle arrived at the scene upon hearing the screaming of people and arrested the fallen suspect. This arrest led to the tracing of the other suspect who had escaped with the Blue Lifan motorcycle and subsequent recovery of it, and two other motorcycles stolen elsewhere.

The two suspects were convicted in court on their own plea of guilty.

In mitigation, the convicts asked for leniency saying that they are first offenders and that they are breadwinners.

The State Prosecutor disputed the factors, emphasizing that the convicts had prior knowledge of the consequences of their actions.

Passing judgment, FGM Mphalulo Fatch concurred with the State. He therefore sentenced the two to 5 years IHL.

Swaibu hails from Hawirani village, Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu while Shaibu comes from Chikweo village, Traditional Authority Mkoola in Machinga.