Man commits suicide in Mzimba

A 36-year-old man identified as Joshua Mkandawire has hanged himself yesterday at Kapelemehe (Kafukule) in Mzimba.

On the material day, January 2, 2022, Mkandawire told his relatives that he wanted to go to the toilet, but he never returned. That prompted his relatives to look for him and he was found hanging dead under the mango tree.

The matter was reported at Kafukule Police Post where officers accompanied by medical personnel visited the scene. Postmortem conducted shows that the death was due to suffocation.

Mkandawire hailed from Kadzira Village, Traditional Authority Mpherembe in the district.