Chakwera yet to fire corrupt-charged minister

President Lazarus Chakwera is yet to fire Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa who is accused of corruption.

Msukwa was arrested on Friday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) but was yesterday freed following a controversial stay order granted at the High Court in Zomba.

There have been calls for Chakwera to fire Msukwa. National Anti-Corruption Alliance said on Friday that firing Msukwa would pave way for more effective investigations and warned that any delays would send a negative signal about Chakwera’s commitment to fight the vice.

But the president is yet to take action.

Speaking to the local media, political analyst Vincent Kondowe, faulted the president for his failure to make a decision on Msukwa’s cabinet position.

However, Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda, in an interview with the local media, has suggested that the president will make a decision on the issue and will announce it through proper channels.

Msukwa is accused of receiving K23 million and a Mercedes Benz in bribes from a businessperson in order to facilitate land deals.