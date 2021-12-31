Rwandan national arrested in Malawi over charcoal

Police in Dowa have arrested a 61-year-old Rwandan national for being found with 18 bags of charcoal.

Dowa Police Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha has identified the suspect as Masuzo Venus who got arrested on Thursday at Mponda Primary School during an operation police conducted after receiving a tip from well-wishers.

He added that the suspect was found trafficking 18 bags of charcoal in a motor vehicle registration CZ 4963 Mazda Bongo.

Masuzo Venus who comes from Chigali Province in Rwanda will appear before court soon to answer a charge of trafficking in forest produce without a licence.