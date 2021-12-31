Patricia Kaliati ‘shares’ link to porn on Facebook

Hackers are posting pornographic materials though a Facebook page belonging to Minister of Gender, Patricia Kaliati.

The Facebook page, ‘Akweni- Dr Patricia Kaliati’ has been posting links to pornography materials on Facebook stories since Wednesday this week.

Some followers believe it is the owner of the page who has been posting the stories.

“Is this page safe? I see something on the story added,” said one person on the last post posted on the page.

Other Facebook users were quick to point out that the page has been hacked and people should disregard the content being posted.

“You need to check your page Akweni- Dr Patricia Kaliati hackers might be on to you. I don’t think you are responsible for the things that are being posted on your story. It’s always better to deal with these people in the early,” a Facebook user commented.

Kaliati who is also General Secretary of UTM party usually uses the page to post content about her ministerial ministerial and party engangements as well as personal activities.