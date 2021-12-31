Gerald Phiri Jnr dropped as Marinica names final 23-man Afcon squad

Flames Coach Marian Mario Marinica has named a final 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals slated for Cameroun next month.
Marinica has included three new players who were not part of the qualifiers namely Zebron Kalima, Lawrence Chaziya and Charles Thom but he has also dropped midfielder Gerald Phiri Junior who played in almost the entire qualification campaign.
He has also dropped goalkeeper Brighton Munthali who has been replaced by his Silver Strikers teammate Charles Thom.
Afcon is set to run from ninth of January to sixth of February 2022 in Cameroun. The Flames are in Group B alongside favorites Senegal, Guinea and Zimbabwe.
The team is currently in Saudi Arabia for preparations before proceeding to Bafoussam City where they will be based.
The Flames will open their campaign on tenth January 2022 against Guinea at Kouekong Stadium before returning to the same venue days later to play Zimbabwe.
Marinica’s men will conclude Group B matches with a crucial fixture against Senegal on eighteenth January, 2022.
Malawi will be making their third Afcon finals since 2010.
Below is the full squad list
Goalkeepers
Enerst Kankhobwe
William Thole
Charles Thom
Defenders
Stanley Sanudi
Gomezgani Chirwa
Mark Fodya
Limbikani Mzava
Dennis Chembezi
Lawrence Chaziya
Peter Cholopi
Midfielders
Robin Ngalande
Peter Banda
Francisco Madinga
Zebron Kalima
John Banda
Charles Petro
Chimwemwe Idana
Chikoti Chirwa
Micium Mhone
Yamikani Chester
Strikers
Richard Mbulu
Khuda Muyaba
Gabadinho Mhango
Reserve List
Brighton Munthali
Paul Ndlovu
Stain Davie
Norchard Chimbalanga
Gerald Phiri Junior.