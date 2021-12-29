Man arrested for possessing four national IDs at Admarc depot

A 28-year-old man is in police custody at Dowa Police Station for being found in possession of four national identity cards which he wanted to use to buy affordable farm inputs.

Dowa Police Public Relations Officer for Dowa Police Station Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha identified the suspect as Solomon Wedson.

M’bumpha said Wedson got arrested on Tuesday afternoon at Dowa Admarc after being found in possession of four national identity cards.

He added that the suspect was found with four identity cards attempting to buy subisdised fertilizer at Dowa Admarc.

“Upon searching him, it is when he was found with four identity cards which he claimed to have been sent to him by his friends to assist in buying the farm inputs,” he explained.

Meanwhile, seizure of the national identity cards has been made and the suspect will appear before court soon to answer a charge of found in possession of national identity cards.

The suspect comes from Besela Village in Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa District.