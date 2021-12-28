Seven sustain injuries in fight over land in Dowa

Seven people sustained injuries following a fight over a piece of land on Monday evening in Dowa.

Police Public Relations Officer for Dowa Police Station Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha Dowa said the incident happened in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa.

He identified the victims as Changa Vitsitsi, 49, Yeletsani Vitsitsi, 64, Sallah Malizani, 84, Colera Mafuta, 74, Zione Manyuzi, 21, Kelita Buli, 54, and Eviness Buli, 54, all from Bimphi Village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.

According to M’bumpha, Changa Vitsitsi and Yeletsani Vitsitsi have been claiming a piece of land while the other five suspects have also been claiming to be the owners of the same land.

On Monday evening, the first two suspects, Changa Vitsitsi and Yeletsani Vitsitsi, went to uproot some maize from the piece of land and this is when the fight erupted.

Both parties sustained injuries and they have been treated as outpatients at Dowa District Hospital.

Meanwhile, a case of affray has been opened against all the seven suspects.