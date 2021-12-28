Man and four sons torch vehicle over false murder allegations

A man and his four sons are in police custody in Chikwawa for setting on fire a vehicle belonging to a businessman.

District Police spokesperson Dickson Matemba has identified the suspects as Windlos Kasakatiza, 65, Kasakatiza Windlos, 24, Windlos Kasakatiza Junior 19, Kamiliza Windlos, 31, and Wilson Kasakatiza 24.

According to Matemba, the family members accused the businessperson of being behind the death of their relative.

They set ablaze the motor vehicle and severely assaulted the owner and his relatives in the process.

However, the person believed to be dead is actually alive. It turned out that the person sneaked out to Mozambique on Christmas day on a private visit, without informing relatives.

All the five suspects hail from Gaga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga in the Shire Valley district.