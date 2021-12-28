Coach Mario says Flames players doing well on new approach

The Flames on Sunday morning started their 10-day Pre-AFCON training camp in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. So far 24 players have joined camp and the team has had three training sessions.

Speaking to FAM Media, Marian Mario Marinica, the Flames Head of Technical Panel, said there was a little bit of a hiccup because as all the players did not arrive together

“However, the very good thing was that all the players we had in camp in Blantyre were fit and had no Covid-19 issues and that was extremely good. We had a call of 14 players whom we worked with in sessions for speed. Today all the other players joined us for training. They are all fit and good to go. We had a training session with them and welcomed them. It was very great and enjoyable,” said Marinica.

He added that the players have so far done well on the new approach that they are working on and he is pleased with them.

“I would like as much as possible to implement the philosophy of playing fast and very fast, thinking fast, acting fast and moving fast, being well prepared and organised. I hope that will be carried through. This should be well organised when we have our friendly matches and also when we have official matches in AFCON,” he said.

Marinica admitted that there is not enough time to implement the new approach before the AFCON but he expressed confidence that the players will understand and implement as much as possible

The head of the Flames technical panel also commented on performances of two new players in Henry Kumwenda and Zebron Kalima.

He said: “Kumwenda has had two training sessions, obviously he was coming after a long journey and we cannot make a full assessment out of that. But he seems to be very keen and very hardworking and same thing with Kalima. They are young players with a lot of enthusiasm but it’s too early to call it.”

