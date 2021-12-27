Malawi set to receive heavy rain this week  

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says Malawi will this week receive heavy rains accompanied by lightning and strong winds.

MET Department director Jolamu Nkhokwe has told the local media that the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone will becomes active over the country, influencing heavy rains in most parts of the country. According to Nkhokwe, the rains will start from New Year’s Eve.

The department has since warned people in the country to take precautionary measures during this period.

The weather alert comes as various parts of the country have been experiencing a dry spell characterized by a heat wave over the past weeks, leading to concerns over crop production.