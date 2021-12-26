Phalyce Mang’anda set for fundraising show today

One of Malawi’s renowned, female, gospel musicians, Phalyce Mang’anda has organized a ‘Hymns and Worship Live Gospel Concert’ as she wants to raise funds for a secondary school student with disability.

Confirming the development to Malawi24, Mang’anda said the live concert will be held today at Mibawa Multipurpose Hall in Blantyre from 1700 hours.

The artist who is also known as ‘Daughter of Zion’ said the fundraising show will be free of charge but patrons will only be asked to contribute a little something and part of the money will cater for venue costs with the rest of it going to a 19-year-old Grace Likome.

Mang’anda said Likome who has a single parent is a form four student at Pilimiti Community Day Secondary School in Zomba and she is in dire need of several basic needs including a wheelchair and school fees.

The ‘Lemekeza Yehova’ hit maker said the girl has in the past years been going to school on and off because her mother was struggling to source school fees and other necessities including a wheelchair for her movement.

Mang’anda added that upon seeing Likome’s situation, she was touched and thought of doing something hence the live concert which will also be beamed live on Mibawa Television.

The musician has since appealed to Malawians to come and grace the occasion so that the girl is bailed out of her situation.

“So, I am appealing to Malawians to come and help me bail her out of her conditions. The bible says we should love one another and this is one way of showing to the world how we love others. Let’s come and contribute something for Likome’s education,” appealed Mang’anda.

Mang’anda continued to say she would be so grateful if the concert could raise funds that would cover for the whole coming academic year which is K45,000 in total, and other money to cover for all her school needs.

The artist further added that for those who may not manage to attend the live concert but are willing to contribute, can do so through mobile money, via; +265992007718 for those on Airtel Money and +265882782618 for those on TNM Mpamba.

Meanwhile, the artist has urged people in the country to continue supporting local musicians and she has since assured her fans to expect more music next year as she says she will be launching her two albums, ‘Worship and Hymns’ and also ‘Yesu ndi Nkhani Zina’.