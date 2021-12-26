Malawi Govt. dragged to court over mandatory jabs

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) and other concerned citizen have sought court’s intervention over government’s plan to implement the mandatory Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

A statement made available to this publication indicates that High Court in Lilongwe has since set January 3, 2022 as the date for an interparte hearing.

The hearing is grounded on an injunction sought by the CDEDI, stopping the Ministry of Health from implementing the mandatory administration of the Covid-19 vaccine; stopping Parliament from demanding Covid-19 certificates from employees in order to access parliament premises; and also stopping all private and public institutions from demanding vaccination certificates from their employees and customers to have access into their premises.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has confirmed of the development saying his organisation is the second applicant on the matter, while a concerned citizen, Mr. Mundango Nyirenda, is the first applicant.

“Through lead counsel Oscar Taulo, CDEDI is also applying for a judicial review for the court to decide whether the issues raised above are constitutional or not,” he said.

Court records show that the matter is before Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda.

In its submissions, according to Namiwa, CDEDI has zeroed in on the matter following Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo-Chiponda’s announcement that all public servants will be forced to take a jab come January, 2022, on one hand while parliament has been sending back those that failed to show proof of vaccination to enter its premises.

“This has caused public outcry and unnecessary panic among members of the public, hence the decision to move the courts on the matter,” Namiwa says.

Decision by CDEDI against forced jabs has attracted interest of other concerned bodies and the state funded Malawi Human Rights Commission recently expressed dissatisfaction with the move by government to undertake mandatory vaccination exercise.