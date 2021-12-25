Prophet arrested for rape

Prophet Joseph Gamaliyele aged 29 has been arrested in Ntcheu for raping a 23-year-old member of his church.

Gamaliyele leads Ebenezer Niss Ministry.

According to Ntcheu police spokesperson Rabecca Kwisongole, on December 20, 2021, the victim went up hills at Dzonzi Vai for prayers.

The prophet followed her to the hill. After meeting the victim, Gamaliyele started demanding sex and without her consent he grabbed her and raped her.

“The matter was reported to police leading to the arrest of the suspect. Police issued a medical referral form to the victim for examination and treatment,” said Kwisongole.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer a charge of rape, contrary to section 132 of the Penal Code.

Prophet Joseph Gamaliyele hails from Mayani Village, Traditional Authority Tambala, in Dedza District.