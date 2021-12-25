Chakwera grants pardons to 105 prisoners

President Lazarus Chakwera has granted pardons to 105 prisoners as a show of goodwill during this festive season.

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda has confirmed.

“The prisoners have been pardoned as a show of goodwill by the President as the country is celebrating Christmas,” he said.

In July this year, the Malawi leader also pardoned 156 prisoners during Malawi’s independence celebrations.

During the Christmas and New Year festivities last year, Chakwera also pardoned 787 prisoners from various facilities across the country.

Chapter 89 (2) of the Constitution gives the president power to pardon convicted offenders, grant stays of execution of sentence, reduce sentences, or remit sentences.

It requires that this should be done in consultation with an Advisory Committee on the Granting of Pardon, the composition and formation of which is determined by an Act of Parliament.