Tay Grin throws shade at Fredokiss

Renowned musician Tay Grin has `ridiculed` his counterpart Fredokiss, a few days after the latter shunned his planned music event.

According to the Nyau King, a list of performers which is devoid of Fredokiss` name, is a great one.

“Black Rhyno has sent the King the last poster for immediate release. Chi Khrisimasi Festival cholusa. List yokungana ndi imeneyi (This is a mouth-watering list),” he wrote.

The event which is dubbed Christmas with the stars will be held on 25th December at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Apart from Tay Grin, other artists who will perform at the happening are, Patience Namadingo Phyzix, Piksy, Hyphen, Barry Uno, Henry Czar, Charisma, and Achina Gattah Ase.

According to Fredokiss, he was included on the list by mistake. However, he urged his followers to attend the event.

“Dear team Fredo. It was a mistake to include us on this poster. I will not attend but if you can make it, go and have fun with the other artists,” he said

Over a decade ago Ntchana as Fredo is fondly known, was dissing Grin. He used to team up with another rapper JB in targeting Tay. Perhaps, there is still bad blood between the stars.