Police officers told to tighten security ahead of Christmas and new year celebrations

Police officers in Dedza have been urged to intensify efforts aimed at keeping the district free from crime during this festive period.

The call was made by Officer In-Charge for Dedza Police Station, Assistant commissioner (ACP) Mwizamose Nyoni, on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Dedza Police station when she met all her subordinates and in-charge of lower Police formations in readiness for Christmas and New-year celebrations.

Nyoni further appealed to officers to take all road sleeping drunkards to police for safe keeping.

She also ordered traffic police officers to intensify traffic patrols and checks, on the roads within its jurisdiction, to ensure there is total adherence to traffic laws and regulations, by all road users.

On community policing, Mrs Nyoni highlighted that community policing meetings should be conducted intensively with an aim of addressing specific problems that communities are facing in relation to security.

She has since called on all Police officers to support community-based policing initiatives to ensure that communities are also taking part on security.

Madam Nyoni also encouraged her fellow officers to take the issue of Covid-19 seriously by observing regulations and ensuring that the regulations that are set aside to contain the spread of its virus are followed.

Nyoni reprimanded the tendency of absenteeism without leave among officers. She warned that she will discipline those who would be involved in the malpractice.

She, however, commended her subordinates on how they are conducting rural patrols that started a week ago which she observed are bearing fruits.