Lilongwe emerges top trending destination in 2021 for South African travellers

Malawi capital city, Lilongwe, has become the top trending destination which travellers in South Africa searched in 2021.

While it has been a difficult year to travel, but this didn’t stop South Africans from travelling.

According to Travel search engine Cheapflights.co.za, data released revealed some insightful information as to where South African travellers were heading during one of the most unpredictable years of travel.

The top 10 destinations South Africans travelled to this year include Malawi, Zimbabwe, Jamaica, Burundi and Mexico

The trending destinations show the different cities that have received the highest increase in flight searches throughout the year. Lilongwe in Malawi landed in an impressive first place with an approximate nine-fold jump in searches compared to 2019.

Other destinations were Zimbabwe (up about eightfold), Harare (up about sevenfold), the Maldives (up about six-fold), Jamaica (up about sevenfold) and Mexico (up about fivefold).

Top 10 trending destinations in 2021 on Cheapflights for South Africans:

Lilongwe, Malawi

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Harare, Zimbabwe

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Malé, Maldives

Hoedspruit, South Africa

Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

Cancún, Mexico

Bujumbura, Burundi

Margate, South Africa