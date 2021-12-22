Lilongwe elects new Mayor

Kaliyeka Ward Councillor Richard Banda is the new Mayor of Malawi Capital City, Lilongwe.

Banda has been elected today in elections in which he beat incumbent Mayor Juliana Kaduya. The winner got 13 votes while Kaduya managed six votes.

Banda has promised Lilongwe residents to see change in service delivery during his tenure of office.

Kaduya who served in the role for four years has since conceded defeat.

During the elections, councilors elected Councilor Esther Sagawa of Chimutu Ward as Vice Mayor. Sagawa amassed 17 votes and beat six other contenders.

In Zomba, Councilors have elected United Democratic Party (UDF) Councillor Davie Maunde as the new Mayor for the city.

Maunde, got five votes against second placed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councillor Christopher Jana who got four votes.

He replaces Benson Bulla who lost the elections after getting two votes.