25-Year-old maid arrested for raping child

Police in Blantyre have arrested a woman aged 25 for raping her employer’s 13-year-old child.

The suspect has been identified as Chrissy Sanudi

Blantyre Police Station Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza said the woman has been charged with an offence of indulging in sexual activity with a minor under one’s care contrary to section 160 sub section b of the Penal Code.

He said the suspect was working as a maid within Blantyre City. She was employed in January, 2021 and one of her job was to care for the children in the house.

After some months, her employer became suspicious with how she was interacting with one of the male children in the house who is just 13 years old. The employer found out that the suspect could take bath and wear clothes in the presence of the child.

She then started to monitor the movement of her Child and on 21 December, 2021, at around 20:00 hours, she noticed that her son was in the room of the maid.

As a parent, she went to see what her son was doing in the maid’s room and suddenly she discovered that the son was being sexually abused by the maid.

She reported the matter to Kabula Police Unit and the suspect was arrested. The suspect accepted that she was caught having sexual intercourse with the boy.

Police have since opened a case of Indulging in sexual activity with a minor under one’s care, which is contrary to section 160 sub section b of the Penal Code and if found guilty, the offence will attract a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Chrissy Sanudi comes from Mpunga Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Kadewere in Chiladzulu District.