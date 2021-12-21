Supporting musician Fredokiss jumps out of Christmas with the Stars

One of the supporting artists at the Christmas with the Stars music festival, Fredokiss, has pulled out of the event.

Fredokiss was listed as a supporting artist for the music bash. His fellow supporting acts are Piksy, Physic, Barry Uno, Achina Gotta Ase, Charisma and among other listed acts.

“Dear Team FREDO. It was a MISTAKE to include us on this poster. I will not attend this event but if you can make it, go and have fun with the other artists”, declares Fredokiss on a Facebook notice without being rich with the details.

Fredokiss remains one of the hip hop music heavyweights in Malawi.

Organisers of the event, Black Rhyno, are yet to communicate. Neither has Namadingo nor Tay Grin, the two headliners, issued any comment.

However, Namadingo confirmed his presence at the bash a couple of hours before Fredokiss’ retraction from the event.

On his part, Tay Grin has described the festival to be staged at the Lilongwe Golf Club in Malawi’s Capital City, Lilongwe, as the most trending event on social media in Malawi.