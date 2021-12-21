SA based trio join Flames camp

Polokwane FC trio of striker Khuda Muyaba, midfielder Mike Mkwate and defender Dennis Chembezi have joined the Flames camp at the Mpira Village in Blantyre ahead of the Flames pre- AFCON camp in Saudi Arabia.

The three have joined Moldova based defender Charles Petro and Georgia based winger Francisco Madinga who joined camp over the weekend.

Mozambique based duo of John Banda and Schumacher Kuwali joined the squad at the beginning of the camp two weeks ago while Ethiopia based striker Robin Ngalande joined the team last week.

FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said the rest of the foreign based stars will join the team in Saudi Arabia.

“Gabadinho Mhango, Limbikani Mzamva, Richard Mbulu, Gerald Phiri Jnr and Peter will join the squad later in the week. Mhango’s Orlando Pirates and Mzava’s Amazulu are on Thursday meeting in the DSTV Premiership while Mbulu’s Baroka FC face Royal AM on Wednesday. Gerald Phiri is currently camping with his team in Egypt while Peter Banda’s Simba FC have a game on 25th December.

“They will fly directly to Saudi Arabia. Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers players are waiting for COVID 19 test results after playing in the Airtel top 8 final on Saturday and will join camp once they are cleared,” said Zakazaka.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves players Clever Mkungula, David Daudi and Innocent Msowoya were released last week while Kelvin Kazinje, Andrew Lameck, Emmanuel Nyirenda, Wisdom Mpinganjira, Chikondi Mbeta, Mphatso Kamanga and Lloyd Njaliwa were relased over the weekend.

The Flames are in camp in preparation for the 2021 TotalErnegies Africa Cup of Nations scheduled between January 9 and February 6 in Cameroon and are expected to camp in Saudi from this weekend.

Source: FAM