Man commits suicide over village bank debt

A 40-year-old businessman at Makawa Trading Centre in Mangochi has committed suicide after failing to pay back a K500,000 loan he got from a Village Savings Bank.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi has identified the man as Philip Theu.

She said the incident occurred on Monday at Kela Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

According to Daudi, Theu who owned a Bottle store borrowed a sum of half a million kwacha from the Village Bank Group he joined within the village.

“He then failed to meet the deadline for repayment which was yesterday a thing which prompted the group members to follow him to his house to grab his property,” she explained.

At the house, the members found his daughter who lied that his father wasn’t home even though he was inside the house.

Few hours after they left, the daughter went to check in the bedroom where she found her father hanging from the roof.

The matter was reported at Makokola Police Unit. Officers rushed to the scene and took the dead body to Koche Health Centre where suffocation has been indicated as the cause of death.

Police are therefore appealing to the public to refrain from taking their own lives whenever they face challenges in life but to seek counselling or share issues with colleagues.

Philip Theu hailed from Kela Village Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.