Man brutally murders his own parents in Lilongwe

A 30-year-old man identified as Wallen Undi is in police custody for killing his father and mother on Sunday at Malimbwe Village, Traditional Authority Malili in Lilongwe.

The parents have been identified as Williams Lester Undi, 72, and Molly Undi, 68, both from same Malimbwe village.

According to Lilongwe Police spokesperson Inspector Hastings Chigalu, on Sunday afternoon the parents were at home with the suspect, Wallen. His elder sibling Wiza, 32, had left for a walk somewhere.

Upon returning from his journey at around 19:00 hours, Wiza who reported the incident to police, found the doors of their house closed. He just decided to go away this time.

However, on his second return to the house at around 20:00 hours, Wiza found the house still locked. His attempt to knock the doors for response proved futile.

Wiza, then decided to go and spend a night at one of their relatives’ houses.

Coming back to the parents’ house on Monday, December 20, 2021 in the morning, Wiza, discovered his parents’ bodies lying dead in a pool of blood.

The suspect, Wallen Undi, who is believed to be of unsound mind, was found and arrested by the police right in the house while hiding in one of the rooms.

Meanwhile, both bodies are now at Kamuzu Central Hospital mortuary pending postmortem.