Malawi Police arrest 23 people for not wearing masks

Police in Dowa on Monday arrested 23 people for not wearing face masks.

The 23 people together with four others were arrested during a sweeping exercise around Dowa and Dzaleka Refugee Camp Trading Centres.

The exercise was led by Detective Assistant Superintendent Chance Sibale of Dowa Police Station.

According to Dowa police public relations officer Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha, the other four suspects were arrested for the offence of selling outside permitted hours which is also a violation of Covid-19 rules and regulations.

The suspects were expected to appear before court to answer charges of selling outside permitted hours and failing to put on facemasks contravening Covid-19 rules and regulations.

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus last week announced new Covid rules and regulations following a spike in Covid cases.