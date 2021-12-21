15 people win jerseys in Flames fundraiser

The sixth Ipatse Moto Flames and Win initiative raffle draw held on Tuesday morning saw fifteen more people winning Flames replica Jerseys.

Speaking during the draw at Mpira House in Blantyre, Flames Mobilization Taskforce spokesperson Tulipo Mwenelupembe said the initiative has enabled the association to engage with Flames fans and he is very optimistic that they will continue supporting the team beyond the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

“We are very grateful to those who have been taking part and are still taking part in the competition. We are hopeful that they will continue doing so till the last draw which is next week on 30th December, 2021,” he said.

However, Mwenelupembe was quick to reveal that there was a period of which transaction numbers dropped due to the poor performance of the team in the just ended 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers in which Malawi finished bottom of Group D with three points.

“It’s been a good journey from 25th October to date. We came up with this initiative in order to raise fund for the team ahead of the 2021 tournament. However, there was a period of which transaction numbers dropped down due to the poor performance of the team in the World Cup qualifiers and this affected our plans. From the look of things, we won’t be able to reach the targeted MK60 million but all in all, we are very grateful for the support rendered to us throughout the campaign,” he added.

From the day the competition started, 35 Flames replicas have been won by individuals who were taking part in the initiative.

In the draw, three lucky winners walked away with a fridge each.

According to Mwenelupembe, three more fridges and ten jerseys will be won by lucky individuals during the final draw next week.

“Next week, we are rewarding the lucky winner with the grand prize of a Toyota Sienta and three more people will walk away with a fridge each, with ten replicas being given to ten people on the final draw next week,” he concluded.

In the competition, individuals have a chance to donate a minimum of K50 to the Flames by dialing *3089# using both TNM and Airtel networks and they are eligible to enter the draw when their donation has accumulated to K250 or more.