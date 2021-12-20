Tabitha Chawinga bonanza now annual national event

Malawi national women football team striker and captain, Tabitha Chawinga, has committed herself to sponsoring an annual national women football competition .

Speaking in Mzuzu on Sunday during the prize presentation ceremony of her inaugural TC 11 Investment women soccer Bonanza, Chawinga said the event will assist in nurturing raw talent across the country hence turning the event into a national one.

“TC 11 Investment soccer Bonanza is here to stay as national event, we want to make sure that raw talent is identified and nurtured from all the regions of the country, and not only the north,” Chawinga said.

She added that due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, some of her friends plying their trade in China have failed to come and support the inaugural soccer Bonanza.

During the final match, CY Sisters’ Maureen Phiri proved to be the most promising women football star after scoring a hattrick in the first half of the match against Moyale Barracks Sisters FC.

Chikondi Gondwe scored the fourth from the penalty spot in the 31st minute to settle the scores at 4 nil at halftime.

To her credit, Phiri registered her fourth goal soon after the resumption of the match in the second half beating Moyale’s defence with her nimble left foot.

The ruthless Phiri finally finished off the girls from Kaning’ina Forest, with her fifth goal of the day to settle the scores at 6 nil at the last whistle.

In her remarks, president of National Women’s Football, Suzgo Ngwira said they will support Chawinga in all her efforts to realise her dreams.

“We are going to make sure she gets all the necessary support to realise her dream, her soccer event might be put on the list of national women football events once all logistical arrangements are put in place,” Ngwira.

Ngwira also revealed that all arrangements for this year’s grand finals of the women football league have been finalised and will be held in Mzuzu on a date to be announced very soon.

Some of the notable personalities who graced the occasion were national women football team coach Macnebert Kadzuwa, parliamentarian for Mzuzu City Bennex Mwamlima and former Malawi national team stars Lawrence Waya and Andrew Chikhosi.