URAC donates items to Mzuni flood victims

The Urban Research and Advocacy Centre (URAC) on Thursday donated assorted items to Mzuzu University (MZUNI) students who were recently affected by floods.

The donation came weeks after heavy rains affected a number of students who reside at St. Augustine area, outside the university’s campus..

Speaking during the donation, the executive director of URAC, Prof. Mtafu, said it is their social responsibility to help victims of such natural disasters and promote them materially for the betterment of their lives.

He added that the centre decided to weigh in with material support to the students as they are sourcing other funds to supplement the donation.

On his part, Dean of students at the green campus, Mr Fiskani Ngwira, thanked the URAC for the timely donation and hoped that the organisation will keep on bailing out as many students as possible in consideration that there are many other needy students who are lacking basics whilst studying at MZUNI.

Representing the students, Social welfare director Mr Isaac Lalama, was quick to denote his gratitude towards the donation. He further extended appreciation note to URAC for the items which have been served to the victims.

Lalama since appealed to the general public to consider, financially and materialistically, helping multitude of needy students who are struggling to make it on daily basis at Mzuni.

At least 18 students have benefited from the donation which include cooking oil,10 kg bags of flour and rice, packed chicken, writing pens and notebooks.

Introduced in 2016, URAC is a research centre which aims at promoting evidence based economic planning, development, service delivery and accountability. It has its main station in Mzuzu and sub-stations in Chintheche, Chilumba, Lilongwe and Blantyre.