Man sentenced to 21 years in prison for raping stepdaughter

Nkhatabay First Grade Magistrate court has sentenced 39-year-old James Mtambo to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter on several occasions.

The court heard through state prosecutor Inspector Oscar Mulungu that Mtambo raped the girl on two occasions in December, 2020.

Mtambo took advantage of his wife’s absence as she was away during both occasions.

On December 23, 2020, Mtambo raped the child and told her not to reveal the sexual abuse to anyone. On December 25, 2020, Mtambo called the victim into a tobacco barn where he also raped her.

After the sexual abuse, the victim reported the matter to her aunt who reported it to Nkhata Bay Police.

Upon receiving the report, Police launched manhunt that led to the Mtambo’s arrest.

In court, Mtambo denied the charge, forcing the state to parade four witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In his mitigation, Mtambo pleaded for leniency, saying he looks after his family.

In submission, however, the state prayed for stiffer punishment, saying the convict should have taken a leading role in protecting the child being his stepdaughter.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Issa Maulidi objected the mitigating factors and concurred with the state. Magistrate Maulidi sentenced Mtambo to 21 years in jail.

Mtambo hails from Mtambo Village, Traditional Authority Mtambo in Chitipa District.