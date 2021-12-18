Court convicts two Malawians for contravening Malawi immigration laws

The Mzuzu senior resident magistrate court has sentenced a minibus driver and a conductor to 8 months imprisonment with hard labour for aiding foreigners to enter Malawi.

The driver has been identified as Temwa Silungwe while the conductor is Mavuto Ngozo

The court through state Prosecutor assistant Superintendent Paul Lada heard that the driver and conductor on 14 December were manning a Minibus registration CK 8714 which was heading to Mzuzu from Karonga.

The two then used uncharted routes to help 4 Congolese who entered in the country without following proper entry requirements. However, they were arrested by immigration officers.

In his ruling, Magistrate G.K Nyirenda found the suspects guilty of the offence of aiding and abetting contrary to Immigration act section 36 (1)b chapter 15:03 of the laws of Malawi. He then gave an eight-month custodial sentence to the two without an option of paying a fine.

The court also ordered that the owner of the minibus which was used to ferry suspected illegal immigrants to state reasons before expiry of 30 days why his vehicle must not be forfeited to Malawi government.

Currently the 2 convicts are at Mzuzu Prison serving their sentence while the suspected illegal immigrants they helped will appear before the court of law soon.