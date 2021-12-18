Chakwera says he expects Malawi soldiers to stay true to constitution

President Lazarus Chakwera says he expects Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers to stay true to their mandate and to the Malawi Constitution.

Chakwera, who is also the Commander- in- Chief of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), made the remarks this morning when he commissioned 151 officer cadets and presided over the passing out parade of 1,055 military recruits who have successfully completed a one-year training and four-month basic training respectively.

The event took place at the Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) in Salima.

Chakwera in his speech said his administration will continue to address the operational challenges of the MDF and will ensure that the drive to modernize the Malawi military is not disrupted.

“All I expect from you is to stay true to your mandate, stay true to our nation’s citizens, stay true to our nation’s Constitution and stay true to our nation’s flag,” he said.

Chakwera noted that doing these things require sacrifices but he told the soldiers to know that they are the pride of a great nation and have the thanks of a grateful president.

“When I look at you, I see the embodiment and fulfilment of MAFCO’s motto: Chaphunzilidwa sichinataike,” said Chakwera. ’

The Malawi leader in his speech also congratulated the new MDF soldiers and thanked them for their perseverance, courage and sacrifice.

He said the MDF uniform is not only a sacred symbol of the soldiers’ commitment to serve the Malawian people but also a symbol of their commitment to jealously guard the reputation of the Malawi Defence Force.

“You have now a huge responsibility on your shoulders and we have every right to expect that wherever you go you will demonstrate how your military training sets you apart,” said Chakwera.

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, Army Commander Major General Vincent Nundwe, Cabinet Ministers, members of the diplomatic corp, senior government officials and chiefs were among people who attended the event.