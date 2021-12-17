Taps run dry for three weeks in Zomba

Residents in Zomba city have complained that they are suffering as they have gone three weeks without water.

Some of the areas affected are Chinamwali, Matawale, Songani, Naisi and Chikanda.

Southern Region Water Board is the one responsible for supplying water to the city.

One of the residents Susan Phiri, said what Southern Region Water Board is doing is a punishment on its own.

“Water is the most important resource which must be available always at all times, now we are suffering for the reasons we don’t know because we didn’t see any press release even,” Phiri said.

The supplier Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) was not available for immediate comment.

Yesterday, the board posted a statement on its Facebook page in which it blamed protests which were held in the city yesterday for the dry taps.

According to the board, anti-goverment protesters vandalized water pipes.

However, residents have called out the board for lying, saying the water challenges started weeks ago.